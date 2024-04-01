Rescue Remains High Alert On Youm-e-Ali, Foolproof Security For Holy Gatherings
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2024 | 01:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Rescue 1122 remained high-alert across the district along with specially trained staff equipped with the essential logistics to handle any sort of emergency on Youm-e-Ali was observed peacefully here Monday.
The Emergency Cover Plan (ECP) had been developed with more than a hundred staffers, nine fire vehicles, a special rescuer vehicle, and 19 ambulances with as many motorbike ambulances put on alert at about 31 rescue posts.
District Emergency Officer Dr. Kaleemullah ensured in a statement that the entire staff performed duty diligently on the day in accordance with the ECP.
Multiple checkposts were built particularly around the imambargah of Lal Kurti, internal and external routes of Hussain Aghai, the clock tower, and all other related premises of the holy congregations.
Provision of the emergency service was continued the whole day as per the Emergency Cover Plan in the city including tehsils of Jalalpur and Shujabad, it's said.
Meanwhile, foolproof security arrangements were devised in Muzaffargarh today on Youm-e-Ali.
According to DPO, Husnain Haider, as many as 650 police officials performed a duty to protect about 34 religious gatherings, and 11 processions were taken out on the day.
The mourners had come through strictly checking physically and through metal detectors at three-tier security placed around the sensitive locations.
The important processions and gatherings were monitored through CCTV cameras and video recording to ensure peace, concluded the DPO.
