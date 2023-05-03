Rescue responds 10,169 emergencies last month

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded a total of 10,169 emergencies by maintaining the average response time of seven minutes during last month.

District Emergency Officer Engr Ihtesham Wahla said here on Wednesday that the rescue office responded to 2,764 road accidents, 5,857 medical cases, 156 fire eruption, 298 crime, 13 building collapse, and 1,063 miscellaneous.

The teams rescued 9,248 victims of road accidents of which 3,526 were provided first aid on the spot while 5, 361 were shifted to different hospitals of the district.

He said that a total 361 casualties were reported during different mishaps during the month of which 16 persons were killed in road accidents.