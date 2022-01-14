UrduPoint.com

Rescue Safety Wing Arranges Training Workshop

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2022 | 03:58 PM

Rescue Community Safety Wing conducted training workshops for police officers and soldiers here in the police line on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Rescue Community Safety Wing conducted training workshops for police officers and soldiers here in the police line on Friday.

Safety Wing Officer Muhammad Yasir Razane briefed the participants about first aid during emergencies such as cardiac arrest, bone fractures and bleeding.

He told the participants as how to deal with any kind of fire emergency and prevent it by following modern tools and techniques. How to evacuate people on time and in case of emergency how to provide better relief to the people, he made with the action.

Khalid Mahmood, District Emergency Officer, said on the occasion that the role of police in assisting during any emergency cannot be forgotten.

This training workshop for police officers and soldiers would prove to be useful in any critical situation. He further said that timely and best coordination with the agencies in emergency played key role in controlling the difficult situation.

On this occasion, DSP Ghulam Murtaza Bhatti described the workshop to be remained 'very productive' for police officers and soldiers as well.

