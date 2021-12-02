UrduPoint.com

Rescue Saves 1711 People In November

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 06:10 AM

Rescue saves 1711 people in November

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 saved a total of 1711 people through 1769 emergency calls were received in past month of November, Dr. Khalid Mahmood, District Emergencies Officer said Wednesday.

While presiding over meeting here, it was said that exactly 68556 calls were received throughout the district including 597 calls for traffic accidents, 819 for medical, 70 for crime, 11 for fire, 11 for building collapse, two for drowning, one for cylinder blast and 268 for various accidents. In which 172 persons were given first aid and 1466 persons shifted to the hospital.

He said the average response time for all emergencies was seven minutes and 424 people were transferred from small to large hospitals through the Patient Transfer Service.

Dr. Khalid Mahmood said Rescue Consumer Application was being launched to further enhance the service.

The meeting was attended by Rescue Safety Officer Mohammad Yasir Raza, Safety Officer Jahanian Mohammad Nadeem, Safety Officer Mian Channu Mohammad Sohail Akhtar, Station Coordinator Z Mohammad Saleem, Samiullah and Media Coordinator Rashid Chaudhry.

