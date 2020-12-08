UrduPoint.com
Rescue Service 1122 Conducts Awareness Session On Covid-19

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 03:29 PM

Rescue service 1122 of Dir Lower on Tuesday conducted a campaign to educate masses regarding precautionary measures against the spread of Covid-19 and to get prompt services of the Rescue 1122 in case of emergency.

The awareness Rescue raising sessions were held on the directives of Director General Rescue 1122 KP Dr Khatir Ahmed says media spokesperson of the service.

On the occasion District Incharge Izhar Alam urged to strictly adopt precautionary measures including wearing masks and maintaining social distance to stop spread of the contagion.

He also educated about the services the Rescue service provided during the pandemic and informed them to make a free call on 1122 in case of emergency to avail these services.

A large number of local people including shopkeepers participated where the Rescue workers briefed them about coronavirus disease.

