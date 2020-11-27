UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue Service 1122 Launches Awareness Campaign On Covid 19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 03:40 PM

Rescue service 1122 launches awareness campaign on Covid 19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Rescue service 1122 Swat on Friday launched a campaign to educate masses regarding precautionary measures against the spread of Covid-19 and to get prompt services of the Rescue 1122 in case of emergency.

The awareness raising sessions were held on the directives of Director General Rescue 1122 KP Dr Khatir Ahmed in Charbagh station.

A large number of local people including shopkeepers from the Tehsil participated where the Rescue workers briefed them about coronavirus.

They were urged to strictly adopt precautionary measures including wearing masks and maintaining social distance to stop spread of the contagion.

They were also educated about the services the Rescue service provided during the pandemic and informed them to make a free call on 1122 in case of emergency to avail these services.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Charbagh Rescue 1122 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bakhtawar Bhutto’s engagement ceremony will be t ..

2 minutes ago

ADB approves a $ 300m loan for Pakistan

26 minutes ago

Shadab Khan asks his fans, followers to pray for h ..

42 minutes ago

Kremlin: Putin's Big Annual Press Conference on De ..

49 minutes ago

Efficiency of public sector departments through I ..

49 minutes ago

Germany smashes debt rule with 180 bn euros in bor ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.