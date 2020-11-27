Rescue service 1122 launches awareness campaign on Covid 19

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Rescue service 1122 Swat on Friday launched a campaign to educate masses regarding precautionary measures against the spread of Covid-19 and to get prompt services of the Rescue 1122 in case of emergency.

The awareness raising sessions were held on the directives of Director General Rescue 1122 KP Dr Khatir Ahmed in Charbagh station.

A large number of local people including shopkeepers from the Tehsil participated where the Rescue workers briefed them about coronavirus.

They were urged to strictly adopt precautionary measures including wearing masks and maintaining social distance to stop spread of the contagion.

They were also educated about the services the Rescue service provided during the pandemic and informed them to make a free call on 1122 in case of emergency to avail these services.