Rescue Service 1122 successfully handles 157 emergency incidents in Oct

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 12:26 PM

Rescue Service-1122 of Charsadda was effectively responding to emergency situations, successfully handling 157 emergency incidents during the last month

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Rescue Service-1122 of Charsadda was effectively responding to emergency situations, successfully handling 157 emergency incidents during the last month.

District Emergency Officer Engineer Shariq Riaz Khattak sharing performance report of October told media that the emergency service responded efficiently to various incidents and saved precious human lives during the last one month.

He said the Service 1122 successfully tackled a total of 157 emergency incidents including 75 medical, 58 traffic incidents, three fire incidents, four crime incidents and 17 other miscellaneous incidents.

He added that rescue staff also provided first medical aid to 130 injured persons of different emergency incidents apart from 85 people who were shifted to different hospitals for medical treatment.

He said that Rescue-1122 was efficiently and promptly providing relief to masses during emergency situations indiscriminately under the supervision of Director General Rescue Dr Khatir Ahmed.

He said the service was playing important part in promoting awareness to minimize losses in wake of natural calamities.

