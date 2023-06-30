Rescue service 1122 tackles 16 emergencies on first Eid day

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :The district emergency service, Rescue 1122 is efficiently providing services to citizens, tackling a total of 16 various emergencies on the first day of Eid ul Azha.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, these emergencies include 11 medical, three road traffic accidents, one fire eruption, and one emergency related to electrocution and these incidents took place in various parts of the district.

He said all these emergencies were reported on the first day of Eid ul Azha and the district emergency service provided prompt first aid services to victims while successfully shifting them to nearby hospitals.

During the first Eid day, he said Rescue 1122 also provided referral services to people and shifted one patient from the District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ), Dera Ismail Khan to another district.

Among referral cases, five patients were shifted to the DHQ from hospitals of the district, he added.