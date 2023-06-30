Open Menu

Rescue Service 1122 Tackles 16 Emergencies On First Eid Day

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Rescue service 1122 tackles 16 emergencies on first Eid day

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :The district emergency service, Rescue 1122 is efficiently providing services to citizens, tackling a total of 16 various emergencies on the first day of Eid ul Azha.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, these emergencies include 11 medical, three road traffic accidents, one fire eruption, and one emergency related to electrocution and these incidents took place in various parts of the district.

He said all these emergencies were reported on the first day of Eid ul Azha and the district emergency service provided prompt first aid services to victims while successfully shifting them to nearby hospitals.

During the first Eid day, he said Rescue 1122 also provided referral services to people and shifted one patient from the District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ), Dera Ismail Khan to another district.

Among referral cases, five patients were shifted to the DHQ from hospitals of the district, he added.

Related Topics

Fire Road Traffic Dera Ismail Khan Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of ..

DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of determination at Senses

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

17 hours ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

17 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

18 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

18 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers

18 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning copies of Holy Quran in ..

19 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

21 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan