Rescue Service 1122 To Be Extended To Six More Districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Monday said Rescue 1122 service would be extended to six more districts of the province during next financial year.

Talking to media here, the health minister said that earlier the service of the rescue 1122 was limited to only 17 districts but the provincial government extended it to 29 districts.

He said the service had always demonstrated quick response to emergencies and proved vital in saving human lives during coronavirus situation, therefore, the service scope was being extended to six more districts to benefit maximum people.

He said this service was now available in merged districts too, promptly and effectively rendering services in those areas.

He said after extension of the service to six more districts, the coverage of rescue 1122 would reach out to entire province.

The minister said health department and the Rescue 1122 were preparing a joint strategy for utilization of ambulance service of the latter to strengthen coordination with organizations battling against Covid19.

Besides that, the health minister said all households of the province would have sehat card facility, entitling each household health insurance upto Rs. one million.

