Rescue service conducts pre-flood mock exercise in Chiniot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) A pre-flood mock exercise was organized by Punjab Emergency Service on Monday at the TDCP Point of River Chenab in Chiniot. The exercise aimed to test preparedness and coordination among institutions in responding to flood-related emergencies.

Rescue 1122, Civil Defense, Health, Agriculture, Livestock, Social Welfare, and Rescue Scouts participated in the exercise, which included practical demonstrations of rescuing drowning people, providing first aid, and shifting them to safe places, reported by APP correspondent.

Assistant Commissioner Chiniot Ashfaq Rasool inspected the exercise and expressed satisfaction over the preparedness of the institutions. District Emergency Officer Tahira Khan briefed officials on the preparations made for the flood season 2025.

The Punjab Emergency Service has formed local emergency response teams in remote rural areas, linked to the control room, to provide immediate assistance during emergencies.

