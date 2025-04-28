Open Menu

Rescue Service Conducts Pre-flood Mock Exercise In Chiniot

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2025 | 09:42 PM

Rescue service conducts pre-flood mock exercise in Chiniot

A pre-flood mock exercise was organized by Punjab Emergency Service on Monday at the TDCP Point of River Chenab in Chiniot. The exercise aimed to test preparedness and coordination among institutions in responding to flood-related emergencies

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) A pre-flood mock exercise was organized by Punjab Emergency Service on Monday at the TDCP Point of River Chenab in Chiniot. The exercise aimed to test preparedness and coordination among institutions in responding to flood-related emergencies.

Rescue 1122, Civil Defense, Health, Agriculture, Livestock, Social Welfare, and Rescue Scouts participated in the exercise, which included practical demonstrations of rescuing drowning people, providing first aid, and shifting them to safe places, reported by APP correspondent.

Assistant Commissioner Chiniot Ashfaq Rasool inspected the exercise and expressed satisfaction over the preparedness of the institutions. District Emergency Officer Tahira Khan briefed officials on the preparations made for the flood season 2025.

The Punjab Emergency Service has formed local emergency response teams in remote rural areas, linked to the control room, to provide immediate assistance during emergencies.

APP/mha/378

Recent Stories

Senators condemn India's malicious campaign agains ..

Senators condemn India's malicious campaign against Pakistan over Pahalgam incid ..

2 minutes ago
 CNS sentences drug peddler to 9 years in prison

CNS sentences drug peddler to 9 years in prison

4 minutes ago
 Canada votes for new government to take on Trump

Canada votes for new government to take on Trump

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan to safeguard its due share of water: Depu ..

Pakistan to safeguard its due share of water: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign ..

16 minutes ago
 TransPeshawar extends service hours on 3 BRT route ..

TransPeshawar extends service hours on 3 BRT routes

16 minutes ago
 Zul Qadah moon sighted: Maulana Azad

Zul Qadah moon sighted: Maulana Azad

16 minutes ago
Nation united against India's aggression: Dr. Tari ..

Nation united against India's aggression: Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry

16 minutes ago
 SSP chairs meeting to review performance of all DS ..

SSP chairs meeting to review performance of all DSPs,SHOs

16 minutes ago
 APWUC calls for enhanced financial support to empo ..

APWUC calls for enhanced financial support to empower women’s education

4 minutes ago
 GCC Think Tank Forum on “Strengthening Strategic ..

GCC Think Tank Forum on “Strengthening Strategic Partnership: From Historical ..

4 minutes ago
 Drug trafficker awarded nine-year jail

Drug trafficker awarded nine-year jail

4 minutes ago
 Ex-service men stand with Armed Forces: President ..

Ex-service men stand with Armed Forces: President PESS

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan