Rescue Service Conducts Pre-flood Mock Exercise In Chiniot
Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2025 | 09:42 PM
A pre-flood mock exercise was organized by Punjab Emergency Service on Monday at the TDCP Point of River Chenab in Chiniot. The exercise aimed to test preparedness and coordination among institutions in responding to flood-related emergencies
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) A pre-flood mock exercise was organized by Punjab Emergency Service on Monday at the TDCP Point of River Chenab in Chiniot. The exercise aimed to test preparedness and coordination among institutions in responding to flood-related emergencies.
Rescue 1122, Civil Defense, Health, Agriculture, Livestock, Social Welfare, and Rescue Scouts participated in the exercise, which included practical demonstrations of rescuing drowning people, providing first aid, and shifting them to safe places, reported by APP correspondent.
Assistant Commissioner Chiniot Ashfaq Rasool inspected the exercise and expressed satisfaction over the preparedness of the institutions. District Emergency Officer Tahira Khan briefed officials on the preparations made for the flood season 2025.
The Punjab Emergency Service has formed local emergency response teams in remote rural areas, linked to the control room, to provide immediate assistance during emergencies.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
Senators condemn India's malicious campaign against Pakistan over Pahalgam incid ..
CNS sentences drug peddler to 9 years in prison
Canada votes for new government to take on Trump
Pakistan to safeguard its due share of water: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign ..
TransPeshawar extends service hours on 3 BRT routes
Zul Qadah moon sighted: Maulana Azad
Nation united against India's aggression: Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry
SSP chairs meeting to review performance of all DSPs,SHOs
APWUC calls for enhanced financial support to empower women’s education
GCC Think Tank Forum on “Strengthening Strategic Partnership: From Historical ..
Drug trafficker awarded nine-year jail
Ex-service men stand with Armed Forces: President PESS
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senators condemn India's malicious campaign against Pakistan over Pahalgam incident2 minutes ago
-
CNS sentences drug peddler to 9 years in prison4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to safeguard its due share of water: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Moh ..16 minutes ago
-
Zul Qadah moon sighted: Maulana Azad16 minutes ago
-
Nation united against India's aggression: Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry16 minutes ago
-
SSP chairs meeting to review performance of all DSPs,SHOs16 minutes ago
-
APWUC calls for enhanced financial support to empower women’s education4 minutes ago
-
Drug trafficker awarded nine-year jail4 minutes ago
-
Ex-service men stand with Armed Forces: President PESS18 minutes ago
-
"A Moment in Time"- Masterpieces by three artistic legends on display at NAG4 minutes ago
-
Rescue service conducts pre-flood mock exercise in Chiniot4 minutes ago
-
Body found from canal26 minutes ago