Rescue Service Provided To 22,101 Victims Of Accidents Last Year

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 03:08 PM

The Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 22,101 victims of road accidents/incidents in the district during the year 2020

KASUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :-:The Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 22,101 victims of road accidents/incidents in the district during the year 2020.

Sharing annual performance report of the Rescue-1122 with media here on Monday, District Emergency Officer Engr Sultan Mehmood said that his department responded 20,713 calls of emergency, of them 8256 calls were about accidents, 9094 were of medical emergency, 414 calls were about fire emergency, 653 calls were of quarrels, 45 calls were of buildings collapse, 27 calls were about drowning and 2124 miscellaneous during the same period.

The rescuers shifted 18,099 patients to hospitals and provided first aid to 3359 people on the spot while 643 people were killed in different accidents/incidents in the district during the same period.

More Stories From Pakistan

