Rescue Service To Be Expended: SACM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2022 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Hassan Khawar has said that the scope of rescue services is being expanded to meet the growing needs of the population of Punjab.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said soon with a new fleet of 250 ambulances, operational capacity of Rescue 1122 service was being launched in 79 tehsils of Punjab.

He said that Chief Minister had already approved the Punjab Air Rescue and Relief Service and work on which was underway.

Hasaan Khawar said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prioritizes the protection of human life. That is why the Punjab Health Card launched at a cost of Rs 400 billion had become fully operational in four divisions of Punjab and will be rolled out across the province by the end of March, he added.

He said that in this journey of development, 7,000 schools were being run on double shift under the Insaf Afternoon programme and this number would soon reach 27,000.

In rural areas, a network of 25,000 km of roads had reduced distances under the "Manzilen Aasaan Program". He said that keeping in view the ever growing needs of Lahore, underground water storage tanks, underpasses, flyovers and technology parks were being constructed. Initiatives such as the Central business District to utilize unused government land were attracting investment from the private sector, he added.

Hassan Khawar said the government had increased foreign exchange reserves from 7 billion to 22 billion dollars; increased national revenue from Rs 3,800 billion to Rs 6,000 billion and brought remittances to record levels from Rs 20 billion to Rs 31 billion. He said:" The entire nation is with Prime Minister Imran Khan in his vision of national development and in the fight against corruption".

