Rescue Service Vigilant To Help During Ramadan

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2025 | 08:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) The District Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 has chalked out a comprehensive plan to deal with any expected emergency situation during the month of Ramadan. The personnel specialized in the first aid, firefighting and other services have been assigned duties and directed to remain vigilant for timely response.

Talking to the APP here on Saturday, the spokesman Rescue 1122, Muhammad Usman informed that field patrolling and monitoring have been further enhanced to provide 24 hours emergency services to the people.

"People should be careful while using the electrical and Gase appliance during Sehar and Iftar. They must also drive carefully particularly while returning to homes as heavy flow of traffic is generally observed at the same time because of proximity of office timing", he said while highlighting the increased probability of accidents.

He urged the citizens to timely connect with 1122 services in case of any emergency.

