Rescue sports festival being organized for recreation, healthy activities: Dr Kaleem

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleemullah Monday said that rescue sports festivals were being organized to provide recreation and healthy activities to rescue 1122 employees.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony of one-day rescue sports festival, Dr Kaleemullah said that rescue officials perform different emergency duties round the clock which caused into mental stress of the employees. He said that such festivals were being organized to provide recreation and healthy activity to the employees.

On this occasion, he distributed prizes among winning teams of cricket, volleyball and tug of war competitions.

During the cricket competition, the Industrial estate rescue station defeated Kalma Chowk rescue station.

Meanwhile, North Rescuers defeated South Rescuers in the Volleyball competition while the tug of war competition was won by Kalma Chowk rescue station after defeating Chowk Kumharanwala station.