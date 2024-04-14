Open Menu

Rescue Staff Continues Training Sessions To Operate Air Ambulance

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Rescue staff continues training sessions to operate air ambulance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) In its initial phase, rescue staff of the Punjab air ambulance underwent rigorous training sessions on Sunday, as the Punjab government recently secured lease of aircraft for launching the air ambulance service.

According to sources, rescue staff are undergoing rigorous training sessions for the first-ever air ambulance service.

Health experts say that the aircraft will play a crucial role in transporting patients from farthest localities of the province, particularly those with serious head injuries or multiple traumas, requiring urgent medical attention.

The Primary objective of the air ambulance initiative is to extend immediate relief to all districts in Punjab, that are lacking rescue services.

Rescue sources told APP, the air ambulance would serve various emergency purposes. It could aid in detecting flood-affected areas during inundations, facilitating evacuation of trapped individuals and enhancing rescue coverage.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

12 hours ago
 I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Gra ..

I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win

22 hours ago
 CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to en ..

CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order

22 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..

22 hours ago
 NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I ..

NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series

22 hours ago
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

22 hours ago
 Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title part ..

Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party

22 hours ago
 Man loses life, other injured after falling from r ..

Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof

22 hours ago
 PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related ..

PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah

22 hours ago
 Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Tal ..

Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur

22 hours ago
 CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive ..

CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan