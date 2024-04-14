Rescue staff continues training sessions to operate air ambulance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) In its initial phase, rescue staff of the Punjab air ambulance underwent rigorous training sessions on Sunday, as the Punjab government recently secured lease of aircraft for launching the air ambulance service.

According to sources, rescue staff are undergoing rigorous training sessions for the first-ever air ambulance service.

Health experts say that the aircraft will play a crucial role in transporting patients from farthest localities of the province, particularly those with serious head injuries or multiple traumas, requiring urgent medical attention.

The Primary objective of the air ambulance initiative is to extend immediate relief to all districts in Punjab, that are lacking rescue services.

Rescue sources told APP, the air ambulance would serve various emergency purposes. It could aid in detecting flood-affected areas during inundations, facilitating evacuation of trapped individuals and enhancing rescue coverage.