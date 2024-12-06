Open Menu

Rescue Station Inaugurated At Lal Suhanra

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Rescue station inaugurated at Lal Suhanra

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways MNA Mian Muhammad Usman Awaisi and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq inaugurated a new town rescue station in the Lal Suhanra area of Bahawalpur.

The Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122, and local dignitaries were present. During the inauguration ceremony, a well-prepared team of Rescue 1122 presented a guard of honor. MNA Mian Muhammad Usman Awaisi, while addressing the ceremony, said that the Punjab government's welfare initiatives, including Rescue 1122 ambulance services, motorcycle services, air ambulance service, and the establishment of town rescue stations, are a great gift to the growing population and residents of remote areas.

He congratulated the residents of Lal Suhanra and the surrounding population, stating that through this service, trained rescuers will provide patients with first aid and medical facilities.

Earlier, the District Emergency Officer of Rescue 1122 briefed about the relief provided to people through the existing rescue stations, motorcycle ambulance service, patient transfer service, and air ambulance service in the district. He mentioned that the establishment of town rescue stations will enable timely emergency services for residents of remote areas. A stall for safety equipment was set up by Rescue 1122, and participants were informed about them.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Bahawalpur Saddar Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

8 hours ago
 50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in ..

50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours

17 hours ago
 IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & ..

IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media

17 hours ago
 Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored s ..

Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return

17 hours ago
 APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands perfor ..

APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt

17 hours ago
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad

RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad

17 hours ago
 RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology i ..

RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation

17 hours ago
 Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza act ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..

17 hours ago
 Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews scheme ..

Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..

17 hours ago
 Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlor ..

Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family

17 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister S ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhrypays tri ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan