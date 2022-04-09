UrduPoint.com

Rescue Stations Inaugurated In 3 Tehsils Of Gujranwala

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2022 | 06:11 PM

Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Director General (DG) Dr Rizwan Naseer inaugurated rescue stations in three tehsils of district Gujranwala on Saturday

These centres were inaugurated at Nowshera Virkan, Kamoke and Wazirabad for provision of timely emergency services to the residents of these tehsils.

Dr Rizwan told the inaugural ceremony that two refurbished ambulances of patient transfer service (PTS) had been provided at each tehsils stations.

Earlier, District Emergency Officer Rifat Zia briefed the DG about the construction of rescue stations, resources available at the stations, operational mechanism, and performance of the district Gujranwala.

