Rescue Team Departs For CERT Competition In Lahore
Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2024 | 10:45 PM
In connection with International Volunteer Day Community Emergency Response Team Challenge 2024, the Multan Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) has departed for Lahore to participate in the competitions
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) In connection with International Volunteer Day Community Emergency Response Team Challenge 2024, the Multan Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) has departed for Lahore to participate in the competitions.
Regional Emergency Officer Dr. Ijaz Anjum and District Emergency Officer Dr. Hussain Mian met the members of the Multan CERT team, wished them well, and sent them off with hopes of victory.
Dr. Ijaz Anjum, Regional Emergency Officer, stated that the Multan CERT team has previously demonstrated excellent performance, and they expect them to succeed in this challenge as well.
Dr. Hussain Mian, District Emergency Officer, added that the Multan CERT team has always provided outstanding services, and they are hopeful for their success in this challenge. The goal of the Community Emergency Response Team is to provide immediate medical assistance to people in any emergency situation in the community before trained personnel arrive.
The members of the Multan CERT team also expressed their determination to perform their best in this challenge and work hard to secure a victory for Multan.
Recent Stories
Meeting focuses improving LESCO bills distribution
Venezuela's 'Pearl of the Caribbean' loses its luster
Man gets 12 years imprisonment for assaulting minor girl
Govt to continue supply of electricity, wheat on subsidized rates: AJK PM
Italy to host Davis Cup Final 8 from 2025
3 billion people globally impacted by land degradation: Desertification conferen ..
Police arrests 3 bandits, foil attempt of dacoity in Mirpur
District admin's efforts paid off as Islamabad reports only one dengue case
Advisor urges Gandapur to use official resources to improve KP governance
Farooq lambaste Indian govt for continual rising anti-Muslim approach
Karachi admin seals 4 factories producing soap from animal offal
Tens of thousands strike at Volkswagen's Germany plants
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting focuses improving LESCO bills distribution2 seconds ago
-
Man gets 12 years imprisonment for assaulting minor girl40 seconds ago
-
District admin's efforts paid off as Islamabad reports only one dengue case13 minutes ago
-
Advisor urges Gandapur to use official resources to improve KP governance13 minutes ago
-
Karachi admin seals 4 factories producing soap from animal offal13 minutes ago
-
Syedaal expresses condolences on demise of Makhdoom Syed Ali3 minutes ago
-
Ali Palh resigns as General Secretary PTI Sindh3 minutes ago
-
Government committed to empower individuals with disabilities: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Shari ..4 minutes ago
-
Collective responsibility of all to ensure equal opportunities, rights for Persons with Disabilities ..4 minutes ago
-
KP cabinet approves action plan for resolution of Kurram Issue24 minutes ago
-
IESCO catches 318 power pilferers in November2 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews wheat cultivation : Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani2 minutes ago