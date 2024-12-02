Rescue team departs for CERT competition in Lahore

In connection with International Volunteer Day Community Emergency Response Team Challenge 2024, the Multan Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) has departed for Lahore to participate in the competitions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) In connection with International Volunteer Day Community Emergency Response Team Challenge 2024, the Multan Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) has departed for Lahore to participate in the competitions.

Regional Emergency Officer Dr. Ijaz Anjum and District Emergency Officer Dr. Hussain Mian met the members of the Multan CERT team, wished them well, and sent them off with hopes of victory.

Dr. Ijaz Anjum, Regional Emergency Officer, stated that the Multan CERT team has previously demonstrated excellent performance, and they expect them to succeed in this challenge as well.

Dr. Hussain Mian, District Emergency Officer, added that the Multan CERT team has always provided outstanding services, and they are hopeful for their success in this challenge. The goal of the Community Emergency Response Team is to provide immediate medical assistance to people in any emergency situation in the community before trained personnel arrive.

The members of the Multan CERT team also expressed their determination to perform their best in this challenge and work hard to secure a victory for Multan.