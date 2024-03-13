Rescue team provide help to DSP, two personnel in accident

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) In a swift response to an emergency call, Rescue 1122 here on Wednesday rescued Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Galyat and two others policemen as their vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Kali Matti Galyat.

According to the Rescue 1122 sources, the rescue team rushed to the scene near Kali Mati and they found DSP Galiat Abdul Ghaffar and two police officers trapped in a car that had plunged into a gorge.

Miraculously DSP Galyat Abdul Ghaffar remained unharmed in the accident, while the two accompanying official identified as Ateeq and Samiullah, sustained severe injuries and shifted to Ayub Medical Complex .