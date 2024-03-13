Rescue Team Provide Help To DSP, Two Personnel In Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2024 | 05:31 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) In a swift response to an emergency call, Rescue 1122 here on Wednesday rescued Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Galyat and two others policemen as their vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Kali Matti Galyat.
According to the Rescue 1122 sources, the rescue team rushed to the scene near Kali Mati and they found DSP Galiat Abdul Ghaffar and two police officers trapped in a car that had plunged into a gorge.
Miraculously DSP Galyat Abdul Ghaffar remained unharmed in the accident, while the two accompanying official identified as Ateeq and Samiullah, sustained severe injuries and shifted to Ayub Medical Complex .
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Iftikhar Ahmed of Multan Sultans fined for violating code of conduct
PSL 9: Ahsan, Gaffaney and Illingworth named officials for playoffs, final
Raya's penalty heroics end debate over Arsenal No.1 spot
Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup 2024
PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow
HBL PSL 9: Match officials for playoffs, final announced
Around 900 Afghan refugees to be empowered under PPAF’s Poverty Graduation Pro ..
Tokyo shares open higher after US gains
Rupee gains 29 paisa against dollar
NSHS holds seminar on `Quality Assurance and Accreditation Awareness’
Teenager on bicycle stabs two Israelis at West Bank checkpoint
Match officials for playoffs, final announced
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NUML Professors remembered9 minutes ago
-
AIOU uploads merit lists of M Phil and PhD programs9 minutes ago
-
Danish envoy discusses wastewater treatment plant with DC9 minutes ago
-
Admin taking solid steps to reduce prices of daily use items: DC Rwp9 minutes ago
-
DC conducts inspection of markets, imposes heavy fines on profiteers9 minutes ago
-
LHC allows restaurants to remain open from Iftar to Sehri9 minutes ago
-
SC issues written order regarding hearing on journalists' case9 minutes ago
-
Over 112,000 food hampers distributed among deserving families9 minutes ago
-
ICP nab 12 outlaws; drugs, weapons seized10 minutes ago
-
14 DSPs reshuffled in DI Khan division10 minutes ago
-
Minister visits Qasr-e-Behbood, reviews ongoing initiatives19 minutes ago
-
Punjab health minister vows comprehensive health sector improvement20 minutes ago