Rescue team recovers body from river

MINGORA, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Emergency Service Rescue 1122 on Thursday recovered a body during water search operation being conducted for missing persons in flood.

District Emergency Officer Imran Khan Yousafzai said that the rescue team recovered a body from Swat River at Dadhara and shifted to THQ Hospital Barikot.

He said the deceased belonged to Takhta Band area adding the water rescue teams are engaged to find out the missing persons of flood.