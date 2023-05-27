Rescue team save eagle stuck in tree

Setting the example of sympathy with animals, Rescue-1122 get free an eagle which stuck in a tree near Bagh Langay Khan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Setting the example of sympathy with animals, Rescue-1122 get free an eagle which stuck in a tree near Bagh Langay Khan.

According to Rescue officials, the control room received a call about an eagle which stuck into a tree.

The Rescuers rushed to the spot where an eagle was found to be hanged with a tree due to being caught with a kite string in the wings.

The rescue personnel took timely action and get free the eagle from the tree and freed it after watering.

The people present there thanked the rescue personnel for helping the humans as well as the animals.