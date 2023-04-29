Rescue team saves goat at Rawal Baba

DIR UPPER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) ::A team of KP Rescue1122 on Saturday successfully rescued a goat that had fallen into a deep, narrow well in the Rawal Baba area here.

The correspondent said the goat had fallen into a 60-foot-deep well. The diameter of the well was very narrow.

Local people informed Rescue1122, and the rescue team rushed to the spot and pulled out the goat alive from the well.

A veterinary doctor who accompanied the rescue team checked the goat's leg for any fractures. However, there was no fracture. Only a few small external injuries were found on the goat. Later the goat was returned to its owner after treating the bruises.

The residents expressed gratitude for the rescue team's expertise and dedication to rescuing not just people, but animals as well.