Rescue team takes preventive measures at oily road

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Two motorcycles skidded and met to an accident due to the oil leaking from an oil tanker that was spread on the road.

Rescue 1122 personnel took immediate safety measures on Saturday and prevented further accidents due to falling oil.

The oil spilled on the road in front of Rescue Central Station which caused the incident of motorcyclists slipping.

The Rescue personnel, realizing the danger, immediately sent a team for safety measures on the road, who used safety equipment on the slippery surface.

While warning the traffic on the road, the rescue control immediately arranged the sand and spread it on all the slippery surface. With the timely efforts of the rescue personnel, happening of more accidents were prevented and people rushed to the rescue site.

The citizens lauded the move of the Rescue team.