Rescue teams alerted to deal with rain emergency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) has alerted the rescue teams to deal with the rain emergency in and around Faisalabad city.

District Emergency Officer Engineer Ehtisham Javaid said in a statement on Thursday that the special rescue teams had rescued over 50 people in rain-related incidents so far.

He said that people should take precautionary measures to avoid any eventuality as chances of short-circuiting and collapse of buildings and walls had increased manifold during the monsoon season.