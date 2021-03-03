UrduPoint.com
Rescue Teams Control Fire Erupted In Ashiana Shopping Mall

Wed 03rd March 2021 | 01:09 PM





RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :A fire that erupted in Ashiana Center Rehmanabad on Wednesday morning, controlled by the Rescue firefighting teams due to timely response and with hectic efforts.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said that cause of the fire could not be ascertained so far.

During the rescue operation, the firefighters found an amount of Rs 500,000 and handed over to owner of a shop located in the shopping mall after due verification.

There was no human loss, while damage to shops, if any, was being assessed.

