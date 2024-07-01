Open Menu

Rescue Teams Deployed At Canals, Rivers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2024 | 06:45 PM

Rescue teams deployed at canals, rivers

Rescue 1122 teams have been deployed to prevent drowning in canals and rivers

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Rescue 1122 teams have been deployed to prevent drowning in canals and rivers.

According to a spokesperson, on the special instructions of Secretary Emergency Service Dr. Rizwan Naseer, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain and under the supervision of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal, rescue teams have been deployed at various important recreational spots on canals and rivers.

The rescue teams will patrol banks of canals and rivers to prevent people from bathing. The teams will also patrol different places of the Upper Chenab, MR and Headmarala canals.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal has appealed to the public to avoid bathing in canals and rivers and also take special care of children.

In any emergency, call rescue helpline 1122 and cooperate with rescue teams deployed on the canals, he added.

