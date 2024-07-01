Rescue Teams Deployed At Canals, Rivers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2024 | 06:45 PM
Rescue 1122 teams have been deployed to prevent drowning in canals and rivers
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Rescue 1122 teams have been deployed to prevent drowning in canals and rivers.
According to a spokesperson, on the special instructions of Secretary Emergency Service Dr. Rizwan Naseer, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain and under the supervision of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal, rescue teams have been deployed at various important recreational spots on canals and rivers.
The rescue teams will patrol banks of canals and rivers to prevent people from bathing. The teams will also patrol different places of the Upper Chenab, MR and Headmarala canals.
District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal has appealed to the public to avoid bathing in canals and rivers and also take special care of children.
In any emergency, call rescue helpline 1122 and cooperate with rescue teams deployed on the canals, he added.
Recent Stories
FDA to step up measures to control dengue in monsoon
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 team named
Moscow takes two more east Ukrainian villages
Heavy rain lashes Lahore, another spell from Tuesday likely
Methane ignition sparks investigation, production suspension at Australian coal ..
Gaza hospital chief says tortured in Israel detention
DC visits THQ hospital, inspect facilities
Sulphuric acid unit at Rashakai to become operational soon
"Moments We Shared" continues to lead Chinese mainland daily box office
Mauritania's Ghazouani wins re-election with 56.12% of vote
Alcaraz starts Wimbledon title defence as Murray wants 'closure'
APPAC delegation meets Minister Sikandar Hayat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FDA to step up measures to control dengue in monsoon1 minute ago
-
DC visits THQ hospital, inspect facilities26 seconds ago
-
NCSU, join hands with FJWU to tackle Climate Change30 seconds ago
-
APPAC delegation meets Minister Sikandar Hayat21 minutes ago
-
CM reviews arrangements for rainwater disposal30 minutes ago
-
DC orders to ensure no-parking zones from Muharram 1-1044 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid weather forecast for Sindh45 minutes ago
-
Minister orders making Kisan card awareness campaign more effective45 minutes ago
-
RPO vows to ensure safe working environment for journalists reporting crime46 minutes ago
-
PHA starts collecting ad regulatory fee56 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony held for traffic police incharge1 hour ago
-
E&TD collects Rs 6 bln revenue in year 2023-241 hour ago