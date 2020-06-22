UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue Teams Fail To Retrieve 4 Dead Bodies From River Kunhar

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 06:10 PM

Rescue teams fail to retrieve 4 dead bodies from River Kunhar

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 and police Monday could not recover the bodies of four persons drowned in River Kunhar as their car plunged in river near Malkandi Balakot.

According to the police sources, the rescue operation continued on 2nd day of the accident but no clue of the bodies or the car could be found in the river while the operation would be continuing till their retrieval.

Two days ago in the area of Balakot police station, four friends including two real brothers left for Kaghan from village Paris Balakot, while coming back when they reached Malkandi their car plunged into River Kunhar where all four could not be found.

The passengers of the car were identified as Syed Taimour Shah son of Saeed Shah, Syed Hussain Shah, Syed Hassan Shah sons of Syed Tanveer Shah and Syed Ali Shah son of Liaqat Shah residents of village Paras Balakot.

Related Topics

Accident Police Police Station Car Paris Balakot Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

Meeting with AIC on Citizens Protection (Against O ..

28 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 641 new COVID-19 cases

46 minutes ago

Wildlife Dept arranges new incubator for hatching ..

2 minutes ago

NHA building many road infrastructure projects in ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister launches commencement of Ehsaas Ras ..

2 minutes ago

Upcoming Meeting on Libya to Discuss Latest Events ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.