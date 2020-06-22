Rescue teams fail to retrieve 4 dead bodies from River Kunhar

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 and police Monday could not recover the bodies of four persons drowned in River Kunhar as their car plunged in river near Malkandi Balakot.

According to the police sources, the rescue operation continued on 2nd day of the accident but no clue of the bodies or the car could be found in the river while the operation would be continuing till their retrieval.

Two days ago in the area of Balakot police station, four friends including two real brothers left for Kaghan from village Paris Balakot, while coming back when they reached Malkandi their car plunged into River Kunhar where all four could not be found.

The passengers of the car were identified as Syed Taimour Shah son of Saeed Shah, Syed Hussain Shah, Syed Hassan Shah sons of Syed Tanveer Shah and Syed Ali Shah son of Liaqat Shah residents of village Paras Balakot.