Rescue teams fully committed to protecting lives: Dr. Rizwan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Secretary Emergency Services Punjab Dr. Rizwan Naseer on Monday said that Punjab’s emergency services stand committed to ensure rapid response and maximum relief during this flood crisis.

Talking to private news he said that rescue teams remain on the ground round-the-clock, dedicated to safeguarding lives, relocating communities, and providing every possible support in affected areas.

He said that after flood warnings, a large-scale operation was launched to clear riverbeds and prevents casualties.

He further said that nearly 900,000 people had been evacuated, with over 160,000 rescued by boats as many were unwilling to leave their homes.

“We appeal to citizens to cooperate — nothing is more precious than life,” he added.

Dr. Naseer said that more than 600,000 animals were also relocated, while over 800 boats and 3,500 rescuers were engaged in field operations.

He noted that reluctance to evacuate, attempts to return at night, and people unnecessarily entering flood-waters to collect floating items have created risks of skin diseases and other health issues.

He further stated that Community Response Teams have been formed in every union council to strengthen local preparedness and response.