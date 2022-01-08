Rescue teams of Islamabad police shifting tourists from Murree to Capital

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Rescue teams of Islamabad police are shifting tourists from Murree to Capital who are returning on foot from there due to road blockage.

According to details, Islamabad police have started operation on emergent basis and assisting pedestrian tourists returning from Murree.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus is monitoring overall operation himself and vehicles of Police are shifting them to their homes in twin cities.

Policemen are present in the area of Bhara Kau and assisting all deserted tourists whose vehicles were either broken out on the way or they forgot their way.

Women, children and elderly people are being assisted on priority and all out efforts are underway to help them.