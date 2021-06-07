UrduPoint.com
Rescue Teams Of NH&MP Reached Site Of Ghotki Train Accident

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 09:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The spokesman of the National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Monday said that rescue teams of NH&MP have reached the site of the Ghotki train accident.

In a statement, he said hydraulic cutters and ambulances were taking part in rescue operations.

"It will be possible to cut parts of the train with hydraulic cutters," he added.

He said Inspector General NH&MP Kaleem Imam said that Motorway police would provide all possible assistance, adding that he has also issued instructions to more rescue teams to be ready if needed.

