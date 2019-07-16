UrduPoint.com
Rescue Teams Recover Body Of Man Drowned In River Kabul

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 01:20 PM

Rescue 1122 teams on Tuesday recovered body of man who was missing in river Kabul after swimming at Kherabad.

Nowshera , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Rescue 1122 teams on Tuesday recovered body of man who was missing in river Kabul after swimming at Kherabad.

The body recovered was identified as Zohaib son of Niaz Gul.

Rescue 1122 teams have been searching seven missing people who were drowned in the river six days ago.

The drowned people also include a girl who fell into river Kabul at Sorhi Khel point while taking selfie on Sunday Morning.

Rescue 1122 teams have reached at the site of incident and started rescue and search operation.

Presently, Rescue 1122 teams have been carrying out rescue and search operation for past three days at three locations Kherabad, Jhangera and Sorhi khel to trace seven people who were drowned in two different incidents.

Rescue 1122 team Peshawar, Nowshera and Mardan are taking part in these operations.

District Emergency Officer , Dr. Mir Alam Khan who is supervising rescue operations said that 10 divers were busy in open search, line search and diving search to find drowned people.

