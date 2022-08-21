Rescue teams recover dead body from floodwater in Fazilpur

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 teams recovered a dead body from floodwater near Basti Chachar in limits of Sadar Police Station, on Sunday.

According to official sources, the deceased person is identified as Akbar Gujjar. The rescue teams shifted the body to Fazilpur hospital, from where it will be handed over to heirs after completion of legal requirements.