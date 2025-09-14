Rescue teams rush to relocate thousands from riverine areas

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The rescue teams are rapidly relocating flood-affected people residing in riverine areas to safer locations in the wake of rising water flow in the Indus River.

This was disclosed by Engineer Abdul Manan, In-charge Rescue 1122 Shaheed Benazirabad.

He said that the rescue team successfully evacuated 36 flood victims from village Chandio near Amri Bridge. He said that among those rescued were 8 men, 6 women, and 22 children. He said that in addition to the people, 10 solar panels, cots, fans, batteries, wheat bags and other household belongings were also transported to safe places using boats.

