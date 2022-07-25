UrduPoint.com

Rescue Teams Save 225 Flood Affectees Including Women, Children Through Boats

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Rescue teams save 225 flood affectees including women, children through boats

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :In the wake of havoc caused by recent torrential rains in different parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the emergency service 1122 rescued a total of 225 flood affectees in different areas of Peshawar through boats and shifted them to safe places.

In a statement issued by Director General Rescue1122, key points were established in villages Wazir Kalay, Mathrra and Bela Mohmandaan to monitor discharge of water in River Kabul.

He said that boats, ambulances and rescue workers were deployed round the clock to deal with any emergency situation, adding that all the staff members were providing relief to flood affectees in the affected areas.

He said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan had issued strict directives to continue relief activities along with the banks of River Kabul so that people could be rescued timely.

Related Topics

Kabul Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Water Bela Rescue 1122 All Rains

Recent Stories

Sri Lankan spinners give tough time to Pakistani p ..

Sri Lankan spinners give tough time to Pakistani players in 2nd Test match

2 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns baseless comments by Indian Defe ..

Pakistan condemns baseless comments by Indian Defence Minister

2 hours ago
 Economy to be put on development trajectory: Mifta ..

Economy to be put on development trajectory: Miftah Ismail

2 hours ago
 Hamza's fate hangs in balance as SC hears matter r ..

Hamza's fate hangs in balance as SC hears matter related to run-off elections of ..

3 hours ago
 Shagufta Ejaz receives threats over comments on Pu ..

Shagufta Ejaz receives threats over comments on Punjab CM's re-election

4 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's full support to SCO Charte ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's full support to SCO Charter, ‘Shanghai Spirit’

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.