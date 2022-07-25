Rescue teams save 225 flood affectees including women, children through boats

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :In the wake of havoc caused by recent torrential rains in different parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the emergency service 1122 rescued a total of 225 flood affectees in different areas of Peshawar through boats and shifted them to safe places.

In a statement issued by Director General Rescue1122, key points were established in villages Wazir Kalay, Mathrra and Bela Mohmandaan to monitor discharge of water in River Kabul.

He said that boats, ambulances and rescue workers were deployed round the clock to deal with any emergency situation, adding that all the staff members were providing relief to flood affectees in the affected areas.

He said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan had issued strict directives to continue relief activities along with the banks of River Kabul so that people could be rescued timely.