Rescue teams sent to Mirpur for earthquake affectees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, rescue teams have been sent to Mirpur for providing aid and assistance to the earthquake affectees.

Seven ambulances, six rescue vehicles and 90 rescuers from the districts of Gujrat, Gujranwala, Jhelum and Rawalpindi would participate in relief activities in earthquake affected areas, adding that food has also been dispatched for earthquake affectees to Mirpur.

On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab, 3500 food hampers were also being dispatched for earthquake affectees.

CM Usman Buzdar said that Punjab government would provide all possible resources for the help and aid of earthquake affectees.