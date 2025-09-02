Open Menu

Rescue Teams Shifts 590 Flood Victims To Safe Places In 7-days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2025 | 12:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Six rescue posts and five relief camps were functional in flood hit areas of tehsil Tandlianwala,here on Tuesday.

District Emergency Officer Engr Ihtesham Wahla was supervising the relief activities being carried out by the rescuers.

According to a spokesman,the flood affectees were being facilitated at all in the area round the clock.

He said that the rescue teams have so far rescued 590 people with their household items and 582 animals during the last 7-days.

