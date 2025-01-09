Rescue Teams Trying To Extract Colliers From Collapsed Mine: Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2025 | 11:30 PM
Shahid Rind and Minister for Minerals and Finance Mir Shoaib Nosherwani said that rescue teams are trying to extract 12 colliers from collapsed mine after accumulating gas as workers were reported to be buried there in Sanjjadi area, 40 kilometers away from Quetta
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Balochistan Government’s Spokesman Shahid Rind and Minister for Minerals and Finance Mir Shoaib Nosherwani said that rescue teams are trying to extract 12 colliers from collapsed mine after accumulating gas as workers were reported to be buried there in Sanjjadi area, 40 kilometers away from Quetta.
According to Balochistan government spokesman Shahid Rind, rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the scene after the accident as they reached the spot and started a rescue operation to extract the workers from the buried mine.
He said that the gas and debris in the mine are hampering rescue operations, but rescue workers are trying their best to save the lives of the workers.
Taking strict notice of the incident, Minister for Minerals and Finance Mir Shoaib Noshirwani has directed Chief Inspector Mines Abdul Ghani Baloch to immediately dispatch two more rescue teams to the affected area.
He has also ordered an investigation into allegations of violation of mining regulations.
Mir Shoaib Noshirwani said that no mine owner could be considered above the law and human lives, if mining regulations are found to be violated, strict legal action would be taken against the mine owner.
The minister also directed to further intensify the rescue operation and utilize all available resources to immediately evacuate the workers.
He instructed the Mines Department to ensure safety measures to prevent such accidents in the future and to provide modern safety facilities inside the mines.
He said that the government would take all possible steps for the protection and rights of the workers.
The Balochistan government spokesperson further said that a thorough investigation into the accident would be conducted and strict action to be taken against those responsible for negligence.
Rescue work is underway in the affected mine, he said.
Recent Stories
Global stock markets mixed tracking US rates outlook
President of Guatemala confers Grand Officer of Order of Antonio José de Irisar ..
Struggling Everton sack manager Dyche
President of Cyprus receives Abdullah bin Zayed to discuss bilateral relations, ..
DC Kohat holds meeting with Bazid Khel elders and lease holders
ICCI delegation visits RCCI to congratulate newly elected body
PTI founder to get release from courts: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Politic ..
UoC set to host its first convocation in February
FBR issues clarification on monitoring of transit, shipment Cargo
Pakistan, Denmark resolve to foster maritime cooperation
Top names vying for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Aldar issues $1bn hybrid notes to optimise capital structure amid rapid growth
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Kohat holds meeting with Bazid Khel elders and lease holders7 minutes ago
-
PTI founder to get release from courts: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana San ..7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Denmark resolve to foster maritime cooperation17 minutes ago
-
Resources being spent on public welfare: CM Maryam9 seconds ago
-
Dy.Director Culture Dept visits Besant Hall Children's library32 minutes ago
-
Implementation of KMC by-laws, fixed rates for burials in controlled cemeteries started: Mayor Karac ..32 minutes ago
-
Hassan Zehri condemns incident of terrorist in Zehri32 minutes ago
-
Seminar held on fostering societal cohesion, tolerance, peace building32 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam launches livestock card for farmers2 minutes ago
-
Islamabad to host Pioneering Global Summit on Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities2 minutes ago
-
Negotiations should aim to address political challenges2 minutes ago
-
NA body for taking effective measures to reduce power tariff2 minutes ago