Rescue Teams Trying To Extract Colliers From Collapsed Mine: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2025 | 11:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Balochistan Government’s Spokesman Shahid Rind and Minister for Minerals and Finance Mir Shoaib Nosherwani said that rescue teams are trying to extract 12 colliers from collapsed mine after accumulating gas as workers were reported to be buried there in Sanjjadi area, 40 kilometers away from Quetta.

According to Balochistan government spokesman Shahid Rind, rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the scene after the accident as they reached the spot and started a rescue operation to extract the workers from the buried mine.

He said that the gas and debris in the mine are hampering rescue operations, but rescue workers are trying their best to save the lives of the workers.

Taking strict notice of the incident, Minister for Minerals and Finance Mir Shoaib Noshirwani has directed Chief Inspector Mines Abdul Ghani Baloch to immediately dispatch two more rescue teams to the affected area.

He has also ordered an investigation into allegations of violation of mining regulations.

Mir Shoaib Noshirwani said that no mine owner could be considered above the law and human lives, if mining regulations are found to be violated, strict legal action would be taken against the mine owner.

The minister also directed to further intensify the rescue operation and utilize all available resources to immediately evacuate the workers.

He instructed the Mines Department to ensure safety measures to prevent such accidents in the future and to provide modern safety facilities inside the mines.

He said that the government would take all possible steps for the protection and rights of the workers.

The Balochistan government spokesperson further said that a thorough investigation into the accident would be conducted and strict action to be taken against those responsible for negligence.

Rescue work is underway in the affected mine, he said.

