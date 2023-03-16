UrduPoint.com

Rescue Teams Vigilant, Water Level In Drain Under-control Following Rain

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Rescue teams vigilant, water level in drain under-control following rain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Rescue teams vigilant, water level in drain under-control following rain spell.

Rescue teams are on high alert to meet any emergency situation following the rain spell in the Federal Capital.

Due to precautionary measures by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, the rainwater running beside the slums of I-11, G-9, H-13, I-10, F-7 and G-7 are at normal level and under control, said press release.

Assistant Commissioners and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) rescue officials remained in the field and ensured the water level in city's drain are out of danger, Meteorology Department predicted a spell of heavy rain in city.

Related Topics

Islamabad Water Alert

Recent Stories

11 Services Of Travel & Transport Included In 'Go ..

11 Services Of Travel & Transport Included In 'Go Punjab' App

10 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Play-off 2 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar ..

PSL 2023 Play-off 2 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will ..

14 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed reviews proposals of UOS internal ..

Sultan bin Ahmed reviews proposals of UOS internal redevelopment project

30 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank named ‘Best Islamic Bank ..

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank named ‘Best Islamic Bank in the UAE’ by EMEA Finance

44 minutes ago
 Technology Innovation Institute launches Falcon La ..

Technology Innovation Institute launches Falcon Large Language Model

44 minutes ago
 Federal Tax Authority launches &#039;Muwafaq Packa ..

Federal Tax Authority launches &#039;Muwafaq Package&#039; to facilitate doing b ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.