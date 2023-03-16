ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Rescue teams vigilant, water level in drain under-control following rain spell.

Rescue teams are on high alert to meet any emergency situation following the rain spell in the Federal Capital.

Due to precautionary measures by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, the rainwater running beside the slums of I-11, G-9, H-13, I-10, F-7 and G-7 are at normal level and under control, said press release.

Assistant Commissioners and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) rescue officials remained in the field and ensured the water level in city's drain are out of danger, Meteorology Department predicted a spell of heavy rain in city.