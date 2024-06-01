Rescue training for students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Punjab Emergency Service (PEC) Rescue-1122 Faisalabad arranged a training workshop for students of Faisalabad Medical University.

Trainers including District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal impart training to students about life support programs. The participants were informed about how to support stranded people in any emergency or natural calamities.

They were also informed about the techniques to control fire, use of fire extinguishers and first aid.

The rescue instructors also practically demonstrated first aid in any emergency.

On the occasion, DO Emergency Zafar IQbal said that civilized nations always helped each other and the objective of the training session was to train youths so they could save the lives of others in any emergency which is our national as well as religious responsibility.