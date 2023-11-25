Open Menu

Rescue Volunteer Training Programme Held For Kids

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2023 | 08:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Rescue 1122 conducted 'Rescue volunteer training program' for the kids at Chowk Kumharanwala station here on Saturday.

The purpose of the training programme was to aware the kids about rescue, medical emergency and preventive measures against natural disasters.

Kids up to 6 to 7 years old attended the training programme in which Rescuers demonstrated practical exercises for the kids to deal with emergencies.

The kids took keen interest in activities regarding first aid, fire extinguishing and other practical activities.

