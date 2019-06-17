Rescue workers douse Malikabad forest fire

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) : Rescue 1122 has doused the fire that was erupted in midnight of Monday on mountains adjacent to Malikabad area of the district.

According to Rescue sources on Monday, the fire was overcome near dusk saving precious lives, livestock and property.

The fire was put out by the rescue teams after hectic efforts in a record one hour time.

Locals also assisted rescue fire fighters in containing the fire.

Meanwhile, local people also praised rescue workers for their timely action and urged authorities concerned to award them reward for professionalism and dedication.