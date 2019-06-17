UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue Workers Douse Malikabad Forest Fire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 06:28 PM

Rescue workers douse Malikabad forest fire

Rescue 1122 has doused the fire that was erupted in midnight of Monday on mountains adjacent to Malikabad area of the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Rescue 1122 has doused the fire that was erupted in midnight of Monday on mountains adjacent to Malikabad area of the district.

According to Rescue sources on Monday, the fire was overcome near dusk saving precious lives, livestock and property.

The fire was put out by the rescue teams after hectic efforts in a record one hour time.

Locals also assisted rescue fire fighters in containing the fire.

Meanwhile, local people also praised rescue workers for their timely action and urged authorities concerned to award them reward for professionalism and dedication.

Related Topics

Fire Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Airbus Launches Program to Create Narrow-Body Airc ..

59 seconds ago

Dubai DED issues 2,599 new licences in May

14 minutes ago

Chadian Insurgent Leader Detained in France for Al ..

4 minutes ago

Saudi-Led Coalition Carries Out 3 Airstrikes Again ..

4 minutes ago

Journalist Golunov Says 12 Peers Helping Finish In ..

4 minutes ago

UAE Naval Forces Commander meets Japanese Chief of ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.