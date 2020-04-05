Rescue workers equipped with latest training to combat coronavirus, others challenges: DG

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Director General Rescue-1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Khateer Ahmed said Sunday that state-of-the-art trainings were given to workers of Rescue-1122 to meet any emergency situation including corona epidemic in the province.

This he said while distributing course completion certificates among the Rescue workers in Mardan.

He said Pak Army provided physical and fitness training to Rescue workers to handle emergencies.

The Director General said the Rescue service was being extended to other parts of the province besides equipped with latest facilities.