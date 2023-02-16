UrduPoint.com

Rescue Workers Evacuate Over 100,000 Victims From Quake Hit Türkiye, Syria

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2023 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The rescue workers have so far evacuated over 100,000 victims as international humanitarian response still underway in earthquake-affected areas of Turkey and Syria, Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF) Country Coordinator, Syed Shahid Kazmi said Thursday.

Talking to the media, he said the rescue workers were doing their utmost. International non-governmental organizations (INGOs) have sent their emergency teams and those already on the ground were working closely with the government and other partner organizations to provide relief and rescue services to earthquake victims.

He also said that PHF member organizations that operate in Pakistan, namely Muslim Hands, MSF International, Save the Children, International Rescue Committee, Care International, Islamic Relief, and Action Against Hunger are also engaged in relief and rescue operations in Turkey and Syria. Syed Shahid Kazmi expressed that INGOs have global experience in dealing with emergencies and have trained human resources and contextual knowledge to work with local communities and relevant authorities.

He emphasized the dire need for all international and national organizations to assist the Turkish and Syrian governments and those severely affected by the earthquake.

At least 41,209 people died in just nine days after 7.7 and 7.8-magnitude earthquakes that hit southern Türkiye and northern Syria, he added. Cold winter weather, lack of access to shelter, and inaccessibility of essential and life-saving supplies are the key challenges during the relief and rescue operations, he maintained. Kazmi said that more assistance and coordination are required to reach out to the most affected, even though hundreds have been evacuated and local stakeholders are doing their best to cater to earthquake victims.

Syed Shahid Kazmi expressed that Pakistan was a disaster-prone country and has faced a similar disaster in the form of the devastating flood of 2022, and PHF voices solidarity, extends condolences to the people of Türkiye and Syria and stands together with them in these difficult times.

