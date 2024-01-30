Rescue Workers’ Leaves Cancelled For General Elections In Dera
Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2024 | 03:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The District Emergency Service-Rescue 1122 will remain alert during the general elections to meet any emergency.
In this regard, District Emergency Officer Awais Babar chaired a meeting to review preparations for the provision of prompt services during the general elections 2024, canceling leaves of rescuers on Feb 6,7 and 8.
He said that rescue teams at all stations across the Dera division would remain alert round the clock to efficiently tackle any untoward incident during the general elections scheduled to be held on Feb 8.
He said that rescue teams were fully geared up and would be equipped with all emergency services like ambulances and fire extinguishers to meet any emergency promptly and efficiently.
