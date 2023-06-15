Rescue workers recovered dead bodies of two coal miners after 40 days

DUKKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The rescue workers recovered the dead bodies of two coal miners trapped in a coal mine in Balochistan's Dukki district on May 4.

"Rescue workers recovered the decomposed dead bodies of two miners", Muhammad Hanif Kibzai, Assistant Commissioner Dukki said.

At least two coal miners were trapped when a coal mine was suddenly filled with rainwater in the Duki mines area.