Rescue1122 accelerates work on Nathia Gali station

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Director General Rescue1122 Dr Khateer Ahmed Sunday said that updating permanent station in Nathia Gali has been accelerated and 25 employees along with two ambulances, a mini and heavy fire vehicles have been deputed to meet untoward emergencies.

He expressed these views while talking to media men during his visit to Resce1122 District Office Abbottabad and tourists' station at Nathia Gali.

He met with employees and inspected control room besides emergency equipment being used in rescue operations.

He also checked conditions of fire fighting vehicles, ambulances and disaster vehicles.

He said Rescue 1122 also maintained minimum response time in providing on-the- spot first aid to injured persons in various incidents. He said that Rescue 1122 was giving top priority to saving the lives of citizens.

As many as 560 persons have been served by providing medical facilities during 380 emergency cases in Nathia Gali rescue station, so far, he added.