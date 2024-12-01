Rescue1122 Dir Lower responds 536 emergencies last month

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The district’s emergency service Rescue1122, district Dir Lower tackled a total of 536 emergencies over the last month under the leadership of District Emergency Officer, Sanaullah.

Giving details, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies over the month which includes 218 medical, 41 road traffic accidents, 03 fighting or bullet injuries and ten fire eruption incidents.

During these emergencies a total of 239 patients were provided with first medical aid promptly and subsequently shifted them to hospitals.

He said a total of 3849 calls were received by the emergency but more than 3000 were irrelevant or fake calls.

Similarly, fire safety and lifesaving training have been provided at various schools, colleges and universities.

