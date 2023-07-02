Open Menu

Rescue1122 Extends Its Services In 26 Emergencies During Eid-ul-Azha

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Rescue1122 extends its services in 26 emergencies during Eid-ul-Azha

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :The Emergency Rescue Service 1122 Abbottabad Sunday has responded and provided assistance in 26 emergencies throughout the Eid-ul-Azha vacation.

According to the spokesperson of Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Sajid Iqbal, the District Emergency Officer Muhammad Arif Khattak canceled the holidays of all staff members to ensure efficient and timely services for the general public during Eid-ul-Azha vacations.

Additionally, instructions were given to establish medical camps at various tourist destinations. The Emergency Officers of Rescue Stations Fahad Ali Masood conducted visits and celebrated Eid with their colleagues in the camps.

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad delivered services of international standards in response to 26 emergencies during the three days of Eid.

These emergencies consisted of 3 traffic accidents, 22 medical incidents, and 1 event related to recovery or animal rescue.

During this time, Rescue 1122 provided on-site medical assistance to over 24 persons involved in different incidents. Unfortunately, three road traffic accidents resulted in the loss of one life. The majority of the injured patients were immediately shifted to local hospitals in Rescue 1122 ambulances.

Moreover, through the Rescue Referral Service, five people were transferred from one hospital to another within the district to ensure access to better medical treatment.

