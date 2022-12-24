Rescue1122 extinguishes fire near Chamkani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :The teams of Rescue Emergency Response Unit extinguished the fire that erupted in the Sui-gas supply pipeline near Chamkani at GT Road here on Saturday.

Soon after receiving the information regarding the fire eruption, the four fire vehicles were rushed to the spot and the firefighters of Rescue1122 extinguished the fire in a professional manner within one and a half hour.

Meanwhile, District Emergency Officer Engr. Naveed Akhtar appreciated the efforts of firefighters and said that each member of Rescue1122 was ready to serve the people during all kinds of emergencies.