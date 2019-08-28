Rescue1122 Khyber Station inaugurated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Director General Rescu1122 Dr. Khateer here Wednesday inaugurated first ever Rescu1122 Station for people of erstwhile FATA at Jamrud District Khyber.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Khateer said that station has been equipped with modern equipment and would fulfill emergency requirements of people belonging to Khyber District.

He said that Rs25.

69million have been allocated for establishment of 16 more rescue stations across merged districts which would also help creation of 1500 employment opportunities.

Dr. Khateer said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan is taking keen interest for establishing rescue centers in merged districts which would help control incidents in the area.

He also urged masses to cooperate with staff of Rescue-1122 for providing better services.